Ganduje

Kano State Confirms Two More Cases of COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Kano has risen to three, as the state confirmed two more cases on Monday.

“This is to announce that 2 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed after their test results returned positive. The total number of cases now in Kano State stands at 3,”

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, famously known as Dawisu, posted on Twitter.

 

