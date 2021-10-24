Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Kano Speaker

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, said the APC in Kano State would support the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Tinubu Support Group and the state steering committees of the TSG in Abuja on Saturday.

Chidari said Kano State, which has the highest number of voters and delegates in the country, would repay Tinubu’s act of helping the President, Muhammadu Buhari , to become President in 2015.

“My purpose is to kick-start the journey that will take us to the Villa by God’s grace with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the number one citizen of Nigeria,” he said.

The lawmaker added, “In Kano, being the state with the highest number of delegates, we have already decided and already concluded; we are set to give him at least 98 per cent of delegates in the primaries. Not only that, we are set as usual to give him the highest number of votes so that come May 29, 2023, we will be at the Eagle Square to swear him in as the President.

“All of us in the North-West are aware of the role he played in taking our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, to the Villa. So, we are going to reward him; we are going to pay him back. So, I have assured him of victory. Almost all the delegates from the North-West states are going to vote for him in the next primary elections.”

The purported ambition of the former governor of Lagos State was said to have deepened the crisis of the APC in Kano State.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Mr James Faleke, said Tinubu fought corruption with technology while serving as governor Lagos State.

Faleke , who spoke during the inauguration of the support group, said, “The least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt, and move the maker of modern Lagos to be the reformer of a greater Nigeria.

“My claim that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the maker of modern Lagos State is a truthful assertion. The landscape can tell the stories of its transformation from 1999 to 2007.”

