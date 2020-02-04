Kanu’s Parents’ Burial: Ohanaeze Warns FG Against Causing Chaos
The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday warned the Nigerian Army not to do anything that could cause panic and breach of the peace in Afara-Ukwu and Umuahia, the home town of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, as burial date for internment of his parents draws near.
Ohanaeze in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, expressed anger with the undue military presence around the home of Nnamdi Kanu few days to the burial of his parents.
The spokesman advised the army to respect the dead and ensure that peace prevailed throughout the burial rites of the traditional ruler and his wife.
“I expect our army to concentrate in fighting the insurgents and not to create panic in peaceful communities,” Ibegbu said.
Ibegbu noted that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would hold a crucial Imeobi (inner caucus meeting ) in Enugu on February 9, 2019.
