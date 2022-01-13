Kanye West Named as a Suspect in Criminal Battery Investigation

Rap artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation for battery after an alleged altercation in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles police confirmed to NBC News.

The 44-year-old rapper allegedly got into a physical altercation early Thursday after someone began videotaping him, the LAPD said.

Police responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. Ye was not there by the time officers arrived, police said. The LAPD did not state the exact injuries from the altercation, and the person involved wasn’t identified.

The “Hurricane” performer was named a suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made.

The alleged altercation is being investigated as a misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

