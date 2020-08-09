Kashamu: Obasanjo Should Stop Pretending He is a Saint – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo for his comment about late Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu, a former Ogun senator and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, died on Saturday after battling with COVID-19 for more than two weeks at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos

Obasanjo, in his condolence message to Ogun State Government, said while Kashamu’s death was “sad”, his life and history left “lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil.”

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria,” Obasanjo said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up,” he added.

However, Fayose in his reaction to Obasanjo’s statement said it was “regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him.”

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration,” Fayose said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The former governor said Obasanjo should “stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.”

The animosity between Obasanjo and late Kashamu over the leadership of the PDP in the South West was quite pronounced in 2013 when Obasanjo criticised the PDP leadership for retaining Kashamu as a leader of the party in Ogun State.

