Katsina: Angry Protesters Set Buhari’s Billboard on Fire

Angry protesters on Tuesday set a billboard bearing the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari and the logo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on fire in Yantumaki town, Danmusa local government area of Katsina state.

The angry mob was protesting against the attacks and killings by bandits in the state.

President Buhari hails from Katsina state.

This development comes a week after Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina, announced that his administration had pulled out of the peace deal with bandits over betrayal of trust.

The state government had entered a peace agreement with the gunmen. But despite the accord, communities in Katsina are still being attacked and residents killed.

On June 1, bandits shot dead 60-year-old Abu Atiku, district head of Yantumaki.

The gunmen also attacked some communities in Batsari LGA of the state, and killed the council’s APC chairman.

The protesters reportedly barricaded the Katsina/Kankara major highway and blocked the road leading to the town.

They were said to have been enraged by the kidnap of one Mansir Yusuf and his daughter by bandits around 1 am on Tuesday.

More to come…

Featured Image Credit: @gimbakakanda/Twitter

