Katsina Records First Suspected Coronavirus Case
The Katsina State government has confirmed that the state recorded its first suspected Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 case in Dutsin-ma local government area.
This was disclosed to newsmen by the Katsina State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha during a press conference.
More to come…
