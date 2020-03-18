1024x538_768275

Katsina Records First Suspected Coronavirus Case

The Katsina State government has confirmed that the state recorded its first suspected Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 case in Dutsin-ma local government area.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the Katsina State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha during a press conference.

More to come…

