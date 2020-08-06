Katsina Residents Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Demand Buhari’s Resignation

Residents from Turare and Dogon Ruwa communities under Dustin-ma Local Government Area of Katsina State on Thursday morning blocked a highway to protest repeated attacks by armed bandits on the community.

The residents said the protest followed an attack in which many of their people lost their lives, injured and had their women raped.

The protest is coming days after gunmen suspected to be bandits killed Mallam Sadi, Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Yau-Yau/Mallamawa ward under Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The protesters, comprising adults and children, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari to resign over the spate of insecurity in the state.

More to come…

