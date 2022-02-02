Katsina Senator Urges Buhari to Bomb Bandits’ Locations

The Senator representing Katsina Central in the National Assembly, Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya, on Wednesday declared that the hideouts of the bandits terrorising the people of Katsina State were well known to top government functionaries and security agents.

Thisday reports that he urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to give a marching order to the military to bomb them in their hideouts since they had already been declared as terrorists.

Barkiya stated this on the floor of the Senate at plenary in his contributions to a motion by the Senator representing Katsina South, Bello Mandiya, on the “urgent need for Federal Government to take drastic actions to bring to an end, the act of banditry and kidnapping in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.”

Mandiya told his colleagues that on Sunday January 31, 2022 gummen struck Ruwan Godiya, a community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped 38 members of the community.

In his reaction, Barkiya wondered why banditry had not been totally eliminated in the state despite the fact that the locations of the criminals were well known to the government functionaries and the security agents.

He said, “Enough is enough. We should not just be condemning what is happening in Katsina State as far as banditry is concerned.

“We need to do something serious. After declaring the bandits as terrorists, we shouldn’t allow them again to continue their rubbish act.

“We have to look at it critically. May be we assume that the security agents are doing their best but to me , they need to do more than their best. How can the bandits just go and kidnap 38 people in a single community?

“Since we have declared these people as terrorists what are we still waiting for? Can’t we just order the soldiers to enter the bush and just bomb all of them?

“Our condemnation of the banditry activities every day is not enough.

We know where they (the bandits) are. Everybody know where they are located.

“The government should give an order so that they would be bombed in their hideouts.”

Meanwhile the Senate, in its resolutions, urged the security agencies to comb all known hide outs of the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the 38 persons abducted by the gunmen in Ruwan Godiya.

The red chamber also urged the Federal Government to send enough military personnel and

fighter jets to apprehend the bandits and restore normalcy in these areas

It equally urged the Federal Government to take drastic actions to bring to an end the act of banditry and kidnapping in Katsina and other parts of the country.

