Kemi Adeosun: Court Clears Ex-Minister of NYSC Certificate Controversy

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, cleared the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of National Youth Service Corps certificate forgery, which resulted in her resignation in 2018.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his ruling on the originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 brought by Wole Olanipekun SAN, on her behalf, held that the NYSC certificate based on the constitution is not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country.

“I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the relieves sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” she said.

The judge, therefore, granted all the four relieves sought for determination by the former minister.

Taiwo noted that the defendant stated that the Federal Government did not withdraw the ministerial appointment of the plaintiff or ask her to resign, but that Adeosun resigned on her own accord.

____

