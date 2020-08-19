Kenya Unveils $5 Billion Nuclear Power Plant Project

Kenya is set to build a $5 billion nuclear power plant on a site in Tana River County over the next seven years with funding from private investors.

The Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board (KNEB) in a regulatory filing with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) revealed that the plant with an initial capacity of 1,000 megawatt (Mw) plant would be constructed through a concessionaire.

The government looks to expand the plant’s capacity fourfold by 2035 under a build, operate and transfer (BOT) model.