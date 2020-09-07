Khashoggi Murder: Saudi Court Sentences Eight People to Between 7 and 20 Years in Prison
A Saudi Arabian court has issued a final ruling in the case of the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing eight people to between seven and 20 years in prison, the kingdom’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.
Five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences, Ekhbariya reported.
The verdict comes after Khashoggi’s sons said in May they had “pardoned” the killers, a move condemned as a “parody of justice” by a UN expert.
Khashoggi went missing on October 2, 2018, while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities later revealed he was murdered inside the consulate by a Saudi assassination team. His body has never been found.
