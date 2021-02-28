Kidnapped Zamfara Schoolgirls Released

The kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released and are currently in the palace of the Emir of Anka waiting for transportation to Gusau, the state capital.

The girls who were kidnapped on Friday were believed to have been taken to a forest by bandits who reportedly disguised as security personnel.

A source said the girls were kept in the forest between Dangulbi and Sabon Birnin Banaga in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident was the latest mass kidnapping for ransom by armed gangs in the North in recent weeks.

A week earlier, bandits had kidnapped dozens of pupils and workers of Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State. The abductees were released on Saturday.

Bandits had also last December kidnapped over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

