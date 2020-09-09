Kidnappers Kill Abducted NSCDC Officer in Kaduna

Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday confirmed the death of its kidnapped officer, Mr. Bulus Sanda.

The officer, along a sick police officer that had just visited the state from another state, a 14-year-old girl and a security man were abducted by gunmen at their houses at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state in August.

The corps’ Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsinma, stated this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Orndiir Terzungwe, in Kaduna.

According to him, the late Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, was abducted from his residence at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun LGA of the state.

The Commandant said the officer had served the corps in different locations, adding he was dedicated to his duty in an exemplary manner.

“His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death,” he stated.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commandant urged members of the public to support the activities of security agencies in the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

