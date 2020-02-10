Kidnappings Worsen in Kaduna as Gunmen Abduct ex-ABU VC’s Daughter

A band of unidentified gunmen on Friday night invaded the residence of a former vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, and kidnapped his 35-year-old daughter, who is a mother of three.

The gunmen, it was gathered invaded the residence located at Hayin Malam Jama’a in the Sabon Gwari LGA, Zaria in Kaduna State on Friday night about 11.30pm.

It was learnt that the abductors shut the security guard on duty and headed straight to the former vice chancellor’s apartment.

The armed men reportedly forced the occupants of the house out, including the daughter who was on a visit from Lagos.

A source told Punch that the gunmen wielded sophisticated weapons, describing the entire situation as “terrifying.”

“In fact, we suspected that they must have an informant who must have conducted a survey of the area,” he said.

The source said, “The gunmen invaded the former VC’s residence in a commando style and headed straight to the Prof’s apartment.

“They ordered one of the security guards on duty to lead them to professor’s room. The security man attempted to run and he was shot.

“But they eventually had their way inside the house where they forced occupants out, including the daughter who came from Lagos on a visit.

“The bandits have yet to call to make demand since the incident on Friday night,” he added.

The police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the operatives of the command on getting the distressed call on the incident, moved into action and neutralised one of the bandits.

The police spokesman said in a statement, “On 07/02/2020 at about 2340hrs, the Command received a distress call through DPO Samaru Division Zaria that some unknown armed men entered the residence of Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, shot and injured one Zayyanu Abdullahi a security man and took away Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha a 35 year old daughter of the professor.

“On receipt of the information, teams of policemen were promptly mobilised to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel and successfully neutralised one of the bandits who died on the spot and several of the attackers escaped with gun injuries. Exhibits recovered on the body of the neutralised bandit includes an AK-47 magazine loaded with 24 live ammunition and a techno handset while seven empty shells of AK-47 ammunition were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“However, the bandits succeeded in running away with the victim in the heat of the gun battle.

“The injured security man is currently receiving treatment at ABU Teaching Hospital Zaria and is responding positively, while efforts are on top gear to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

The recent kidnap highlights the worsening state of insecurity across Nigeria but particularly Kaduna state where at least 114 kidnappings were recorded in January 2020, the highest for any state in Nigeria since the beginning of the new year.

