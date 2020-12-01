Killer Of Nasarawa APC Chairman Arrested – Governor Sule

The killer of the slain Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Phillips Shekwo has been arrested. Governor Sule confirmed this Tuesday while delivering a speech in Lafia, the state capital.

He identified the killer as Muhammad Yunusa, a notorious kidnapper who confessed to the crime. The Governor who commended security personnel for the arrest of the suspect said that he was apprehended at Assakio village of Lafia east development area of the state.

“I was informed that Muhammad Usman also known as Baffa Nura, a notorious kidnapper in Nasarawa state has been arrested and he has confessed that he was the killer,” he said.

“He was arrested in Assakio, exactly where we thought we were going to get him and we were able to get him. Mister Commissioner Sir, our security personnel, I want to thank you for the good work you have continued to do.”

The APC chairman was taken away from his house at Bukan Sidi in Lafia, on November 21 when gunmen invaded the house. His body was found the next day, a few kilometres from his house.

The politician’s death sparked fear among residents and several security strategies were in top gear to nab the perpetrators.

On his part, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was on a day tour to the state joined thousands of sympathisers to commiserate with the family and assured them of the support of the government.

The slain Chairman was buried in his hometown Yelwa of Toto local government area on November 27.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.