Killing Of Northerners: Ohanaeze, MASSOB Tackle NEF

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra have disagreed with the leader of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, for alleging that most violent acts against the northerners were perpetrated by the Igbo.

In separate statements issued on Wednesday, Ohanaeze’s President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo; and MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, described the comment by Abdullahi as unsubstantiated and provocative.

Nwodo, in a statement by Media Adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, challenged Abdullahi to make public facts to substantiate his claim, unless it was intended to set up the Igbo for another round of killings in the North.

The statement read partly, “The President General reminded Prof. Abdullahi that on the contrary, the Igbo have borne the brunt and have been victims of age-long and misguided attacks and bloody orgies by their northern brothers at the slightest upheavals in the country, sometimes even as a result of an event outside the country, and no restitution has ever been made for such losses.”

On its part, MASSOB’s Madu said Abdullahi’s statement was hypocritical and unsubstantiated.

The statement partly read, “The primary aim of Northern Elders’ Forum to Rivers State is to continue in their mission of divide and rule syndrome; they saw in Governor Nyesom Wike a willing tool of continuously perpetrating their enmity virus against Ndigbo.”

Meanwhile, NEF on Wednesday in Enugu State warned that the alleged attack on northerners resident in the Southern Nigeria during the #EndSARS protests must not happen again.

The spokesman for NEF, Dr. Hakeem Ahmed, gave the warning when the forum met with leaders of northern groups residents in the South-East.

