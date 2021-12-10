Killings: Buhari Sends NSA, IGP, DSS DG, Others to Sokoto, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday dispatched a high-level delegation, comprising heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services, to Sokoto and Katsina states as bandits wreak havoc across the northern region.

The President had previously inaugurated Navy Ships, Patrol Boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos Thursday to boost security at the maritime borders.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari Sends Security, Intelligence Heads To Sokoto, Katsina.’

According to Shehu, “The President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.”

The delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd) is made up of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

Buhari had earlier ordered a manhunt of those behind the assasination of the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir, murdered Wednesday in Katsina.

