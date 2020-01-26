Kobe Bryant and 13-Year Old Daughter Gianna Die in California Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant, 41, the legendary basketball star who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas in Los Angeles County, California, United States.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, nicknamed Gianna, was also onboard the private helicopter when it went down on Sunday, reps for the former basketball player told TMZ Sports.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Eyewitnesses also told TMZ that they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down.