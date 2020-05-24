Kogi Gov Election: Wada Vows To Appeal Tribunal Judgment

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 16, 2019, governorship election in Kogi State, Mr Musa Wada, has vowed to appeal the judgment of the election tribunal given on Saturday.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television in Abuja later on Saturday.

Musa had filed a petition challenging the election of Mr Yahaya Bello as the Governor of Kogi State.

But in a judgment of two to one, delivered by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Kashim Kaigama, the tribunal held that the petitioner had failed to prove the allegations of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, and other electoral malpractices.

The tribunal also awarded a cost of one million naira to be paid by the petitioners, PDP and Musa Wada to INEC, Yahaya Bello and APC who are the respondents.

Meanwhile, in a dissenting judgment, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele nullified the election of Governor Yahaya Bello and ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections in seven local government areas where the petitioners proved their allegations of over-voting, thuggery, voter intimidation, massive thumb printing, and other electoral malpractices.

In reaction, Wada said the dissenting judgment by Justice Ovbragele is a clear indication that the election of Governor Bello was flawed.

He, therefore, insisted that the majority judgment of the Tribunal is not a true representation of the events of November 16, 2019, in Kogi State.

