Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Pressures Police to Release His Commissioner Arrested for Rape

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and top officials of the state government are piling pressure on the Nigeria Police Force to release Mr Abdulmumuni Danga, Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, who assaulted and raped a lady over a Facebook post, SaharaReporters reports.

Danga is being interrogated at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, FCID, Abuja.

He was made to write a statement and currently being questioned by the Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau.

A police source disclosed that Governor Bello was trying all he can to ensure the commissioner does not spend the night at the police station.

The governor wants the police to release him after writing his statement.

“Kogi governor wants the CP FIB to release the commissioner after writing his statement so he can leave the police station today.

“They are trying to play games with the matter and as we speak there is so much pressure on the police,” the source said.

Contrary to news reports, the commissioner had not been suspended as earlier claimed by the Governor.

“The Kogi governor never suspended him. The news was put out to silence the people,” SaharaReporters quoted a source within the Kogi State Government.

The Nigerian Police was yet to make any statement at the time of this report.

