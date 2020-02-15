Kogi Guber: Ex Gov Idris Working With Yahaya Bello to Nullify PDP Primary, PDP Elders Raise Alarm

Elders and leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state have raised alarm over an alleged anti party activities by Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, a two time former Governor of the state.

The PDP elders make this known in a statement by the party’s Elder Forum.

In the statement, the Elders of Kogi PDP regret to announced that the former Governor and his family are instigating crisis to tear the state’s chapter of PDP apart in order to render the sacrifices of Kogi state valueless

Kogi PDP Elders Forum in a statement by their leader by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, said that the party has a very reliable information that the former governor and his sons are directly working in collaboration with Kogi state govenor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to ensure that the PDP primary election that produced Engr Musa Wada as the candidate of the party in the 16th November 2019 gubernatorial election is nullified by the Kogi state high court in lokoja.

The Kogi State PDP elders forum also reminded the party leadership on the request for the suspension of the former governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Ibro and his son, accusing them of being PDP members during the noon and APC members at night.

Alhaji Dansofo further used the occasion to inform the party’s Board of Trustees and National Executive Council NEC of of the implication of entertaining Alhaji Idris in their caucus meeting, noting that the former governor is relaying everything sensitive issue being discussed to Governor Yahaya Bello, the state Governor; who in turn forward the sensitive information to Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state and other APC leaders.

Dansofo added that the fact that Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and his son are still in the court to nullify PDP’s gubernatorial primary show how determined the Ibro are to do the bidding of Governor Yahaya Bello, as against the wishes of the people of Kogi state.

“He refused to participate in all PDP rally last year and now he is on his last mission; which is to ensure that the party doesn’t have candidate which will automatically nullify the ongoing tribunal case” Dansofo concluded.