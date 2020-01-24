Kwankwaso Never Wished Me Well, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has never wished him well in his effort to become the governor of the state, Leadership reports.

Ganduje maintained that he has been battling with the machinations of Kwankwaso even before the gubernatorial election that saw his emergence as governor he vowed to topple the government should he (Ganduje) venture to derail from his political ideology.

According to the governor, there were several threats coming day in day out “as if we are not from the same political dynasty.” He added that he decided to exhibit high sense of maturity before they were able to float together.

The governor said even when he served as his deputy governor for two terms it was tolerance that saw him through the turbulent political waters insisting the journey was so rough.

The governor made the disclosures yesterday when received the Kano State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwankwasiyya faction, Engineer Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi who defected from PDP to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), in the state.

During his visit to the governor to properly indicate their formal defection, Bichi said he was defecting alongside with all Kwankwasiyya coordinators from all the 44 local governments of the state, former commissioners who served under Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s regime, former advisers , some of the students who were sponsored to foreign universities during Kwankwaso’s administration, and party leaders at all levels, among others.

Engineer Bichi, said the decision to defect to the ruling party, APC, was unanimously taken in response to Governor Ganduje’s call and invitation to opposition parties and politicians, to come and join hands with him in order to move the state to the next level.

“We believe in Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s genuine commitment in developing our dear state, that was why when he invited all other opposition elements to come and join hands with him in moving the state forward we have resolved to come forward and contribute in developing the state,” he said.

Bichi emphasised that, in his capacity as the former chairman of the opposition PDP and leader of Kwankwasiyya political group “…we are today answering the call of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for an inclusive government.”

“The infrastructural development we are seeing all over the state, other human-centred policies like free and compulsory primary and secondary education are some of the major reasons that informed our decision to come forward Your Excellency,” he added.

He finally noted that, their defection to the ruling APC was just a case of history repeating itself. Adding that, “Myself and His Excellency Governor Ganduje were the brains behind the formation and nurturing of Kwankwasiyya group within the larger PDP family then.

“We grew it up and we used our intellect to make it what it is today. So when we abandoned that, it is a clear indication that there is something fundamentally wrong with it. Other followers, who are yet to grasp the reality, should take serious note. Former Governor Kwankwaso has derailed completely.”

In his response Ganduje, after welcoming the defectors and assuring them that, they would be carried along in the development of the state, reminded them how he helped former Governor Kwankwaso, since the military era, when there was an election into the Constituent Assembly.

“Even during the 1999 period when military regime then lifted ban on political activities. We ran primary election in the PDP and it was very clear for all those who participated in that process that, it was I, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who emerged as the winner of that primary, but numbers were changed in his favour. That time I revolted that another fresh primary election be conducted. But I was advised to shun my call for another election, so as to give peace a chance. I succumbed to that and let the matter die down,” Ganduje reminded.

He continued that he was pacified with the position of running mate to Kwankwaso then. “I accepted in good faith. When he was trying to make it as if he was doing a favour to me for that, I told him point blank that he was not doing any favour to me to be his running mate. I made him understand that my wish and point of interest was to conduct another fresh primary election.

Just ask him what transpired then between me and him. Elders like the late Alhaji Lili Gabari consoled me again.”

He recounted many other ordeals that characterised his relationship with Kwankwaso for many years, explaining further that, “Myself and Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, knew Kwankwaso and we know him very clearly. To say it all, I am the Encyclopedia and Dictionary of knowing Kwankwaso. For this, I cannot compare him with anybody in terms of self-centredness. He knows nobody but himself, in whatever he is doing.”

Ganduje said Kwankwaso’s great ordeal in life now, is how to become President. This, he said “…was what informed all his decisions in cross carpeting to different political parties at different intervals. We are aware of his plan to now come back to APC, our great party. Because he thinks he has a chance when President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second tenure come 2023. So we are all watching him and we are waiting for him.”

To make it more clearer that Kwankwaso was not happy that he (Ganduje) becomes governor, “When I got the ticket to run for gubernatorial position in 2015, and he was vying for senatorial seat, he never, even once, followed my campaign train. Not even a Dime was given as his campaign contribution. And when I got it, he started exhibiting some behaviours that are unbecoming of any person in his position, towards the administration.”

_____

