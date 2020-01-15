Kwara Bans Religious Activities in Public Schools

The Kwara State government has warned religious organisations against preaching or engaging in religious activities in public schools.

It was rumoured that a local government Education Secretary forced the head teacher of a public school in Ilorin to conduct separate assemblies for Christian and Muslim pupils.

A statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Fatimoh Bisola Ahmed, reads: “It has come to the notice of the government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools to preach during the morning Assembly. The ministry warns that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools to hold any religious activities during morning Assembly.

“The ministry, therefore, directs that prayers should be said silently. The government appeals to school heads and other stakeholders to adhere to this directive as it is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools. All principals, head teachers and Education Secretaries should please take please note.”

The government has promised to address the decay in the health sector to make health care delivery accessible to the people.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Abdulrazak, spoke yesterday when he met with members of the National Association of General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGMDP) in Ilorin.

According to Abdulrazak, the present administration is working to reposition the health sector which will create a sustainable health service system.

He added that the government would fix the health centres to meet the people’s needs.

Abdulrazak hinted that the government had concluded plans to renovate primary and secondary health centres, and also equip them for the people’s benefit.

Chairman of NAGMDP Dr Lakadr Adebayo praised Abdulrazak for going round facilities to know the actual needs of each health centre and necessary equipment to deliver quality services. He urged the government to provide additional manpower force needed in the health sector.

The commissioner also admonished the Association of General Private Nursing Council of Nigeria to orientate members on moral ethics for better effectiveness.

According to him, the association’s effort in the healthcare delivery is noted, and will never be overlooked.

