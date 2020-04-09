Lagos Arraigns 202 Joggers for Violation of Lockdown Order

Two hundred and two fitness enthusiasts were on Thursday arraigned before two Lagos Mobile Courts for violating the lockdown order made to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease in Lagos.

Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce had arrested the fitness addicts on Thursday morning at over 15 areas in Lagos including Yaba, Agege, Ogudu/Ojota and Iju areas of the metropolis while they were either jogging, cycling or loitering.

The trial held at the State Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, Yaba

They were charged before two Magistrates, Mrs Makanju Oshodi and Mr Nurudeen Layeni of the Lagos Mobile Courts.

They all faced a one-count charge of violating the social distancing directives of the Lagos State government contrary to Regulation 1(1) of the COVID-19 Regulations and punishable under Section 5 of the Public Health Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The violators who mostly plead guilty to the charge and were ordered to pay fines ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 to the Lagos State Government.

Speaking journalists after the trial, the Coordinator Mobile Courts, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko disclosed that over 260 persons had been tried at the Mobile Courts for various violations since the lockdown began.

Mrs Ogbara-Banjoko explained that about 50 juvenile offenders and persons with special needs that were apprehended were not arraigned at the Mobile Courts.

She said they were not a part of the over 260 persons tried at the mobile courts.

She said the deaf and dumb persons were separated because there was no interpreter to translate to them.

“Fines of N10,000 and community service were handed by the court,” she added.

