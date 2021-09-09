Lagos Assembly Passes VAT, Open Grazing Bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the Value Added Tax Bill, with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directing the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

The House also passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state.

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where the bills were read the third time.

Immediately after their passage, Speaker Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” Obasa said.

The House had held separate public hearings on the bills on Wednesday, with stakeholders expressing support.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.