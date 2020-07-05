Lagos Conducts Over 42, 000 COVID-19 Tests as 177 Die

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Sunday said that the state tested a total of 42,348 samples for COVID-19 as at July 3.

Abayomi, who made the disclosure on his Twitter account, said that of the 42,348 samples, 10,926 returned positive.

He said that 748 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on July 3, out of which 87 new cases were confirmed.

“Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,695 patients have since been discharged from the Lagos COVID-19 care centres following full recovery.

“A total of 6,259 of the cases monitored in communities by COVID-19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or are positively responding to treatments,” he said.

The commissioner said that 365 of the cases were under isolation in public and private care centres.

Abayomi, however, said that 2,430 active cases in the communities had yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.

“As at July 3, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State had risen to 177,” he said.

According to the official, the time to take responsibility is now.

He advised the state residents to observe physical distancing and regularly wash their hands.

Abayomi also advised the residents to stay at home when unnecessary to go out, adding that they should wear face masks when going out to reduce the risk of infection.

