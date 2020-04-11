lasg

Lagos Discharges 11-Year-Old, Three Other COVID-19 Patients

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

An 11-year-old boy and three other COVID-19 patients were discharged from Lagos State Isolation facilities on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed.

In a tweet, the Governor said all four patients were male and had tested negative for the virus.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

@jidesanwoolu

Dear Lagosians,

Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

2,212

4:43 PM – Apr 11, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
1,101 people are talking about this

 

This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Lagos isolation facilities, the Governor said.

He appealed to residents to stay at home and practice social distancing, while observing the highest standards of personal hygiene, especially hand-washing.

“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” Sanwo-Olu said.

 

 

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Babajide Sanwo-OluCOVID-19Lagos State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

UK Private Plane Turned Back From France After Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions

UK Private Plane Turned Back From France After Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions

News
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready in Six Months

Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready in Six Months

News
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
Fundraiser Set Up to Buy Boris Johnson £1,000 Harrods Cufflinks After Coronavirus Scare

Fundraiser Set Up to Buy Boris Johnson £1,000 Harrods Cufflinks After Coronavirus Scare

News
  • 11 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top