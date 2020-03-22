Sanwo Olu

Coronavirus: Lagos Issues Stay-At-Home Order to Civil Servants

The Lagos State Government has asked public officers from Grade level 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 14 days as part of precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the order on Sunday during a statewide address.

He also reiterated that all measures are being put in place to curb the spread of the virus, while urging residents to maintain the social distancing culture.

Meanwhile, the governor noted that all those who have just returned from foreign trips must self-isolate for 14 days to be sure that they are free of the virus.

