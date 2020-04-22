Lagos Increases Health Workers’ Hazard Allowance to N25,000

The Lagos State Government has approved an increase in the hazard allowance of health workers in the state public service from N5,000 to N25,000.

This was revealed in a circular dated April 21, 2020 and was signed the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The circular with reference number CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/045 read, “In appreciation of the dedication of all health officers in Lagos State to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their daily hazardous exposure to the highly contagious disease.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor has approved the increment of hazard allowance for all Health Officers in Lagos State from N5,000 to N25,000 for the month of April, 2020.

“The gesture is an incentive to all health officers in the state, as frontline responders in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is believed that the officers would reciprocate the same with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facilities state-wide.

“Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this pandemic shall pass.

“Accounting officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, had at a briefing on Monday promised to increase the hazard allowance for all health workers, irrespective of being on COVID-19 frontline or not.

