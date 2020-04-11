Lagos Patient Dies of COVID-19 Complications in Private Hospital

A patient has died of COVID-19 complications in a private hospital in Lagos, says the state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi on Saturday.

Abayomi revealed this via his verified Twitter handle while giving an update on coronavirus in the state.

The just-announced death brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to four.

He wrote, “Eight new cases of COVID-19 infections on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

“Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

“However, additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are, however, saddened by the death of another patient from COVID-19-related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

“Please keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe.”

