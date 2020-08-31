Lagos State Commissioner of Health Recovers From Covid-19
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who tested positive to COVID-19 last week, has now tested negative.
Announcing the negative status of Abayomi in a press statement on Monday, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said following the mandatory isolation, Aboyami retook the COVID-19 PCR test and it returned negative on Sunday evening.
The statement read: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.
“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.
“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.
“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”
