Lagos to Reopen Worship Centres August 7

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu says places of worship in the state will be reopened from August 7.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a briefing on COVID-19 at the State House in Marina.

While mosques will be reopened next week Friday, the governor said churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9.

According to him, religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, thermometer guns, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

More to come…

