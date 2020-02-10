Lai Mohammed’s $500m Plan to Make NTA Compete With CNN Suffers Twitter Backlash

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed’s request for $500m to upgrade the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to enable it compete with big players in media industry globally.

The minister has sought the Nigeria Senate committee for Local and Foreign Loans for a sum of $500m out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s $29.96b loan request for funding critical infrastructure in the country.

Mohammed explained that if the fund was approved, the NTA could be upgraded to enable it to send out signals that would be at par with CNN, “because we have the manpower and the technology.”

See how Nigerians are reacting;

Eh! 😳, See the NTA that Lai Mohammed wanted to refurbish with $500m loan? Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Shittu

President, Federal Republic of Nigeria? NTA is beyond fix, they should just dismantle them and sell their scraps. 😂🤣 #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/If9N0OaSS8 — AyeMojubar 🎗 (@ayemojubar) February 10, 2020

I totally agree with Lai Mohammed that NTA would compete with CNN .Is it not the same Lai Mohammed that said we would fight Israel ? 😂 Let’s start by changing the soundtrack of Network news

what’s pa pa pa…pa pa pa pa . Pararaan pararraaaann … para pa pa pa Pam . Param Pam — Hero Daniels🇳🇬 (@hero_daniels) February 10, 2020

Did uncle Lai Mohammed just request for $500m loan to transform NTA to Cable News Network like CNN?? 😂😂 This man must be a #Joker pic.twitter.com/GZ0ZM8x2be — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) February 10, 2020

Lai Mohammed will use his mouth to put this country in trouble soon. 😂 First, he threatened Israel. Now, he wants NTA to compete with CNN. CNN, please ignore him. He has been looking for a way to send Nigerians to war! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wShCQqYn7A — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) February 10, 2020

Lai Mohammed requested for $500M loan from the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign loans, because he’s trying to turn NTA to CNN. $500m is over 170 billion Naira, EFCC should probe Lai Mohammed for even having that thought. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) February 10, 2020

If Lai Mohammed wants NTA to compete with CNN, privatise it. CNN doesn’t belong to the American government. Unshackle NTA from Startimes, privatise it and focus on endeavours that directly lift Nigerians out of poverty. Enough of this jamboree style of governance! https://t.co/wK4wndevr9 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 10, 2020

Moment i saw Lai Mohammed trending, I knew baba must’ve dropped another punchline. Imagine thinkin they can actually transform NTA to compete with CNN NTA that ain’t even as resourceful as instablog9ja, Lai should just rest please — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) February 10, 2020

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has pledged to turn around the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to enable it compete with the likes of Cable News Network (CNN) if the $500m loan the ministry requested is approved. pic.twitter.com/BjmidODaRv — Hersphem_effects🇳🇬 (@asfem) February 10, 2020

I am sure when Lai Mohammed transforms NTA to CNN, their programs will still be anchored by those old men & women semi-formal newscasters with English that usually make you feel you’re actually older than you are. Oga wants to transform NTA to maybe 17th century version of CNN — Kunle Ronald (@kunle_ronald) February 10, 2020

Senegal makes the best jollof rice- Lai Mohammed

FG spends N3.5million monthly to feed El Zakzaky- Lai Mohammed

Nigeria is the safest country to live in- Lai Mohammed

With $500m loan NTA wil compete with CNN- Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed series is becoming a must watch for all liars — peter (@Iam_MrClaver) February 10, 2020

Lai Mohammed is requesting $500m to rebuild NTA to CNN standard… Lol! Mr. Minister, please give account for all the funding @NTANewsNow has received over the years, especially since 2015 and why it can not complete with ChannelsTV.https://t.co/YffvgEF1lR — Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo (@Mr_Wizzo) February 10, 2020

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.