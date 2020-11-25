Land Borders For Reopening Soon – FG
The Federal Government has declared the land borders would be reopened soon.
The borders were closed since August 2019 to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into country from neighbouring West African nations.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents on Wednesday.
Ahmed said the presidential committee set up on the issue has recommended reopening of the borders.
She said the committee would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.
