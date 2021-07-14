Lauretta Onochie: Senators Have Distinguished Themselves – Jega

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman, commended the Senate for rejecting the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner.

An elated Jega disclosed late on Tuesday, said by their action, the Senators have “Distinguished themselves.”

He said “The Senators had on this matter ‘distinguished’ themselves. We hope that they would do better on the Electoral Bill 2021.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Peoples Democratic Party, welcomed the decision of the Senate to listen to the voice of reason.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodinyan, said , “It was a victory for Nigerians, it was a victory for reason and morality in the interest of democracy.

“The fact remains that the All Progressives Congress is desperate to hang on to power by all means. Allowing people like Onochie to get into INEC would have compromised any election even before the first ballot is cast.”

In response, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, dismissed the PDP’s claim. that the opposition party was sulking that it was losing members “by the minute.”

Nabena said, “The argument that her political affiliation is enough reason to reject her is not even an argument. As we speak, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo State, Johnson Alalibo, was a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, he is a card-carrying member of the PDP appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan; so what is the PDP talking about.”

