Lawyer Docked For Allegedly Obtaining N4m To Bribe EFCC Officers

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, arraigned a lawyer, Taiwo Oreagba, before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt demand and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N4,000,000.00( Four Million Naira).

The defendant, who is a counsel to one Kelechi Uka currently under investigation by the Commission, allegedly collected the sum of N4, 000,000.00(Four Million Naira) from one Henry Umoh supposedly to influence officers of the Commission to secure the release of her client( Uka).

Count one reads: “ That you, Taiwo Oreagba, on or about the 2nd of March, 2020 in Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court , whilst acting as counsel to one Kelechi Uka, asked for and received the sum of N4,000,000.00( Four Million Naira) through your business name account known as Bobcom Enterprises from one Henry George Umoh on the understanding that the money was meant to influence officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in order to secure the release of the said Kelechi Uka from custody.”

Count two reads: “That you, Taiwo Oreagba, on or about the 2nd of March, 2020 in Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst acting as counsel to one Kelechi Uka , with intent to defraud , received the sum of N4, 000,000. 00( Four million Naira) through your business name account known as Bobcom Enterprises from one George Henry

Umoh by falsely representing to him that the money was meant for officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission investigating the case against the said Kelechi Uka, which representation you knew to be false.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her. In view of her plea, the prosecuting counsel, G.C. Akaogu, asked the court for a trial date and that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service’s Custodial Centre.

Counsel to the defendant, J.R. Kuforiji, told the court of an impending application for bail dated October 14,2020, which she said had been served on the prosecution.

After listening to both parties, Justice Solebo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000.00( One Hundred Thousand Naira), with one surely in like sum.

The surety must show evidence of residence in Lagos. The case was adjourned till January 13 and 14, 2021 for commencement of trial.

