Lawyer Insists That Justice Salami Expressed Regret Handling Magu’s Probe Despite Denial

One of the lawyers of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Zainab Abiola, has sworn an affidavit of truth insisting that a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, regretted heading the probe of Magu.

Abiola had claimed that Salami expressed regret during one of the hearing of the probe.

Salami in a swift reaction denied expressing regrets for accepting the appointment to chair the panel.

To prove her claim, Abiola took an affidavit of oath, swearing under the law to state that Salami truly confessed to regret heading the probe of Magu.

She noted that the case happened during one of the probe when the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was to attend.

She stated that while the lawyers and others were seated at the panel before the commencement of the hearing, Justice Salami said the case was embarrassing and he regretted taking it.

She said, “On simultaneously entering the panel room upstairs, first floor, and seeing the Chairman Justice Ayo Salami (Rtd) and the members of the panel we all greeted each other most respectfully.

“The general atmosphere was one of expectation from everyone in the room that the AGF (Attorney-General of the Federation) would honour the panel’s invitation to appear before it.

“Soon after, the Chairman of the panel expressed his regrets and said amongst other things the following specific words. “l regret chairing this panel, honestly. Since 2013 I retired and went back to my place. What is all this? It is embarrassing, very embarrassing,” Abiola swore.

She said that Salami was comforted by Barrister Tosin Esq, who said, “Your Lordship, please don’t be embarrassed and don’t abdicate. This is a national assignment and we are all here for justice.” Everyone nodded in agreement.

Abiola stated that the Closed Circuit Television at the Presidential Villa can be reviewed to verify her claims.

Magu is being investigated over allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement of recovered assets from May 2015 to May 2020.

The probe has been taking place behind closed doors as against the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for it to be done publicly.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.