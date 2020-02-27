Leadership Crisis : 8 Boko Haram Fighters And Their Family Members Surrender To Nigerian Army
The Nigeria Army has said that, some members of the Bokoharam/Islamic State’s West Africa Province terrorists group who recently surrendered to troops of 152 Task Force Battalion have confirmed that the leadership of the group has been in disarray over the past 4 months.
This, they said, is as a result of the renewed offensive actions by the troops against their enclaves leading to high casualties on their foot soldiers amidst serious dislocation of their command structures.
The repentant fighters, eight (8) in number along with 14 of their family members comprising six (6) women and eight (8) children surrendered to troops of 152 Task Force Battalion deployed at Banki Town in Bama LGA of Borno State during clearance operations.
According to Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu in a press release, on Thursday, the Bokoharam Fighters further disclosed that many of their erstwhile colleagues are wandering in the forest and willing to give up their unholy adventure but are afraid of being killed by the security agencies.
This, he said, is evident in the frequency and number of the criminal terrorists succumbing to the unbearable battle pressure being unleashed on them by surrendering to the troops during the recent clearance operations conducted by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.
