Leicester Batter Liverpool 3-1

Leicester City have defeated reigning EPL champions 3-1 at the King Power’s stadium.

Salah opened scoring for the champions before Madison equalised. Goalkeeper Alison Becker then gifted the hosts a goal scored by Jamies Vardy in the 81st second before Barnes completed the routing.

