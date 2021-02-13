skysports-leicester-jamie-vardy-liverpool_3899508

Leicester Batter Liverpool 3-1

Leicester City have defeated reigning EPL champions 3-1 at the King Power’s stadium.

Salah opened scoring for the champions before Madison equalised. Goalkeeper Alison Becker then gifted the hosts a goal scored by Jamies Vardy in the 81st second before Barnes completed the routing.

