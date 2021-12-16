Leicester v Tottenham Premier League Match Postponed Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

The Premier League announced Thursday Leicester City’s home game with Tottenham has been postponed because of Covid-19.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday the club’s request to postpone the game due to rising coronavirus cases in their squad had been denied but more players and staff tested positive on Thursday, which left the league with no choice.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 19:30 GMT, is the fourth top-flight game to be cancelled in the past week.

Leicester’s training ground has been closed for 48 hours to help contain the outbreak.

“In light of the new information, Leicester applied [on Thursday] for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for Covid-19 today,” read a Premier League statement.

“This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.”

Tottenham also wanted the game postponed to use the date to play their Europa Conference League game with Rennes, which was called off last week after a Covid outbreak.

A Leicester statement read: “Given the increase in positive tests among first team personnel, first team operations at Seagrave will now be closed for 48 hours, serving as a circuit breaker to help reduce the risk of further infection.

“First team players and staff will undergo a subsequent round of testing on Saturday.”

Leicester’s next game is scheduled to take place at 12:00 GMT at Everton on Sunday.

Chelsea have also been hit by several positive cases before Thursday’s game against Everton, but that match is set to go ahead.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has called for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures to be postponed to let clubs deal with the outbreak.

The Premier League said it “assesses applications on a case-by-case basis” and decisions are “based on existing rules and Covid-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs”.

It added: “It (the board) will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.”

