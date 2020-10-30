Lekki Shootings: Lagos Panel of Inquiry Visits Military Mortuary

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by the Lagos State Government to probe the Lekki shootings on Friday paid an unscheduled visit to the Military Hospital in the Ikoyi area of the state.

After initial resistance by the soldiers for about 30 minutes, the panel members were eventually allowed into the premises of the hospital.

Addressing journalists, a member of the panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, said the panel has ‘confidential information’ relevant to the investigation of the Lekki shootings of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

He said, “We are exercising our mandate on behalf of the governor of Lagos State under the tribunal of inquiry laws.

“We have already inspected the Lekki toll gate today and we decided to pay an unscheduled visit to the mortuary of the Military Hospital because we have confidential information concerning certain events that took place in the hospital here.

“We are waiting for them to grant us access to inspect the mortuary because we have reasons to believe that that facility is relevant to our investigation.

“We don’t want to make any conclusions yet until we have access to that mortuary to inspect it.

We have a pathologist with us who is here to help us conduct medical examination of bodies we may find in the mortuary.”

