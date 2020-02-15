Let’s Eschew Bitterness, Love Ourselves Regardless Of Party – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, has called on people of the state to eschew bitterness and acrimony for the overall interest of all.

Diri who spoke during his inauguration on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital also appealed for love to reign regardless of political affiliation.

“Let us eschew bitterness and acrimony and learn to love ourselves whether of the same party or of different parties. Primarily, we are brothers and sisters from Bayelsa State.

“Our creed today is to serve you. Like the immediate past governor (Seriake Dickson) will say, that he who serves men well serves God well,” he said.

His swearing-in comes a day after the Supreme Court sacked the former governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to withdraw the Certificate of Return that had been issued to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The court then ordered INEC to issue a fresh Certificate-of-Return to the candidate of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election, which was the PDP.

Hours before the swearing-in on Friday, INEC officially declared Diri as the winner of the election in the state.

He was sworn-in along with his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

