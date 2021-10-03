lionel-messi-psg-champions-league-september-15-2021_iwbl6dpzjlxk1766e5vdv8zb9

Ligue 1: Messi Fails to Score as Rennes Beat PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, on Sunday afternoon, failed to score in his side’s Ligue 1 defeat against Rennes.

Messi, who scored in PSG’s Champions League 2-0 win against Manchester City a few days ago, hit the crossbar with his free-kick during the encounter.

Rennes defeated PSG 2-0 in a Ligue 1 tie at Stade de la Route de Lorient.

Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait scored both goals for the host against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Despite the defeat to Rennes, PSG still top the Ligue 1 table.

PSG are on top of the Ligue 1 table with 24 points from 9 games.

They will face Angers in their next fixture on October 15 after the international break.

