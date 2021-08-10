Lionel Messi Joins PSG After Barcelona Exit
Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain after his emotional departure from Barcelona.
The French club confirmed this in a video on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.
Before joining PSG, Messi represented Barcelona for the entirety of his 17-year professional career.
Messi had conceded at a tearful farewell news conference in Barcelona on Sunday that joining PSG was only a “possibility”.
Details later…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours