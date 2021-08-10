talksport-messi-1

Lionel Messi Joins PSG After Barcelona Exit

Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain after his emotional departure from Barcelona.

The French club confirmed this in a video on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Before joining PSG, Messi represented Barcelona for the entirety of his 17-year professional career.

Messi had conceded at a tearful farewell news conference in Barcelona on Sunday that joining PSG was only a “possibility”.

