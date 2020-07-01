Lionel Messi Reaches 700 Career Goals

Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal in style on Tuesday night.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner had gone three matches without a goal as he sat on 699 strikes for club and country.

But it was always only a matter of time before Messi reached the milestone.

And it came against Atletico Madrid as Barcelona drew 2-2 in a crucial title match.

Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid hosts Getafe on Thursday with a chance to open up a four-point lead with five more matches remaining.

Barcelona was two points ahead of Madrid when the league was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While Madrid has won five of five since the resumption after a three-month stoppage, Barcelona has only won three of six.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.