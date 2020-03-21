Listen to Your Govt, T.B. Joshua Tells Followers

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos will not be holding services in its International Headquarters in Ikotun, Lagos, The Nation reports.

This is in deference to the instruction of the Lagos State government that there should not be services in churches with more than 50 members.

According to a source in the church, being part of the community, the church has to obey the instruction of the political leaders. In a message sent out to members, Prophet T.B. Joshua said: “listen to the government and obey instruction given to you.

For example, instructions concerning gathering at this time. They are authorities established by God (Romans 13). A good Christian is a good citizen.

Whatever life brings, you are not alone. We are on our knees praying for you and your nation. God bless you as you obey. Jesus is Lord.”

