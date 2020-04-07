Lockdown Violation: No Date Yet for Gbadamosi Naira Marley’s Arraignment – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is yet to fix a date to arraign guests at last Saturday’s party organised by Nollywood actress, Mrs Funke Akindele, for her husband Abdul-Rasheed Bello’s 43rd birthday.

Guests at the Ibeju-Lekki party included controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Both men turned themselves in to the police on Monday on the suspicion that they and other partygoers violated the Infectious Disease Regulation of Lagos State.

An Ogba Magistrates’ Court on Monday, found Akindele and Bello guilty of the offence.

Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa sentenced the couple to a 14-day community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

The Command ordered Marley and the other guests to make themselves available or be declared wanted.

Its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), told The Nation that the proposed arraignments would not hold today (Tuesday).

There were no courts to hear the matter, he said, following disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bala said: “I don’t know who proposed today. They will be arraigned, but no court is sitting today. Courts don’t sit today. They have days they sit now because of this Coronavirus. They sat yesterday (Monday), the next sitting will be tomorrow (Wednesday).”

The DSP had on Monday disclosed that like Marley, Gbadamosi was detained with his wife at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) after they turned themselves in.

A top official of the Ministry of Justice, who craved anonymity, affirmed Bala’s statement.

He said some Magistrates’ Courts only sit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 10am and 1pm following a March 30 directive from the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in the wake of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

He hinted that the proposed arraignments would take place Wednesday.

Akindele was arrested by the police on Sunday at her residence at Amen Estate, Eleko Beach Road, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Videos of the party were posted and circulated on social media platforms, sparking public outrage.

