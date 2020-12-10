Luther King’s Daughter, US Lawmaker, Others Ask Buhari To Release Jailed Protesters, Journalists

Global activists and celebrities have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the release of all #EndSARS protesters, as well as activists and journalists jailed in various parts of the country.

They made the call in an open letter dated December 10, 2020, and addressed to the President.

The 60 activists and celebrities, under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, asked President Buhari to ensure the reinstatement of the international passports, bank accounts, and other items seized from the jailed persons.

They demanded that the military, security, and intelligence officers found culpable in the incident at the Lekki toll plaza, either giving the order or carrying out the shooting, must be made to face the consequences of their actions.

Signatories to the letter included Reverend Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr; US activist Opal Tometi; as well as actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington.

Swedish teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna, among others, also signed the letter.

According to them, the President should allow a transparent investigation by human rights monitors into the actions that led to the shooting at the Lekki tollgate and ensure the findings are published by media outfits accredited nationally and internationally.

The signatories also called on the President to support peaceful demonstrations in any part of the country to allow citizens exercise their constitutional right to protest.

“As people who have supported the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and throughout the diaspora, we cannot be silent when similar atrocities take place in African countries.

“We demand respect for the Nigerian people, especially as they engage in their constitutional right to protest grave injustices,” part of the letter read.

It added, ”As President of the world’s most populous Black republic, you assume a leadership role on the global stage. Nigeria matters.

“We expect nothing short of care for your people and concern for the reputation of your country. As Nigeria is a major powerhouse for the continent of Africa, you must know, President Buhari, that your response has exponential implications for the continent and the African diaspora.”

