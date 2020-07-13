Magu Appears Before Justice Salami Panel in Aso Rock

Embattled former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently appearing before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Panel investigating corruption allegations against him, in continuation of its sitting on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Magu, who was suspended from his position on Friday last week, reportedly arrived at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the investigation is taking place a few minutes after 9 am.

Few top officials of the anti-graft agency are expected to also appear before the panel today, while some directors and other heads who could not provide satisfactory answers to queries last week were ordered to return on Tuesday with relevant documents.

Specifically, the former anti-corruption czar is facing sundry allegation brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

